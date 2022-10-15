Need to remember tribal heroes of freedom struggle: Governor

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 14

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said that people should remember the contribution of tribal heroes, who had sacrificed their lives for the nation, during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

He was presiding over a programme on the ‘Contribution of Tribal Heroes to the Freedom Struggle’ organised by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, New Delhi, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni.

The Governor said, “There are innumerable tribal heroes who need to be remembered.” He also inaugurated an exhibition put up by the national commission.

The keynote speaker of the programme, Bhagwan Shay, Jagrit Pramukh, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, said that the Scheduled Tribes had their own distinct culture and by adopting that one could give a direction to society.

Nauni varsity VC Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said that there had been a change in the perception of the people about tribals, original inhabitants of the country.