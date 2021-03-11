Need to stop using plastic, says Prem Kumar Dhumal

Hamirpur, April 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned for better life of weaker section and labour class and has made programmes and policies for their welfare. This was stated by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal while addressing a function of the Kamgar Kalyan Board at Purali village in the Sujanpur constituency near here today.
He said the PM had not only increased funding under the MGNERGA and other welfare schemes but was also taking care of needs of people of weaker sections of society.
Dhumal also distributed various items to beneficiaries that are supplied by the board for the needy. He said pollution is increasing and polythene was an element that was adding to the menace. He said it was his government in 1998 that banned the use of polythene in the state but unfortunately it was still being used prominently. He urged women present at the event to avoid use of polythene for cleaner and greener state.
He said the board was doing great job by providing facilities at the doorstep as this is saving time and money of labour class. —
