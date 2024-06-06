NEET achievers felicitated in Dharamsala

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 5

Dharamsala witnessed celebrations as the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test)-2024 result. As the town has a number of academies which prepare students coming from all over the district, the declaration of the result led to celebrations in the heart of the town wherein the students were felicitated.

Nishesh, a resident of village Ghana, looked joyous having scored 687 out of 720 in the examination. Talking to The Tribune he said, “I’m really thankful to my family, teachers and to god for the amazing result. I am satisfied as the efforts have finally bore fruit.” Ranjeet Singh, a student of Government School, Rait, got 643 out of 720. The family is in a joyous mood. Ranjeet, according to his father who runs a business, has been a hardworking boy since his childhood.

The NTA provides All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting authorities thereafter draw a merit list based on this rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction.

