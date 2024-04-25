Jagat Singh Negi flays Kangana Ranaut for comparing Narendra Modi to Lord Vishnu

ANI

Shimla, April 24

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today slammed BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut for “comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Vishnu”, saying that she was ignorant and befooling people.

He said, “I don’t want to make personal attacks. We don’t have any objections to Kangana getting awards in her profession. She is comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Vishnu or Lord Ram and saying India got independence after 2014 (When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister). She is ignorant and befooling people.”

He claimed that the Congress manifesto talks about economic justice. “The Congress manifesto is liked by people and the BJP is jealous of it. The Prime Minister says 80 crore people get free ration and they are dependent on it, indicating India is below Pakistan and Bangladesh (in terms of food security),” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Narendra Modi #Shimla