Negi: Govt trying to raise income of orchardists

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, June 12

Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that the state government was trying to increase the income of farmers and orchardists.

Negi inspected a fruit nursery at Thulel village and a distillation unit set up by a farmer cultivating fragrant flowers at Kamla village in Bhattiy0at area of Chamba district.

He directed officials to organise an awareness camp at Kamla village within a week to provide information to farmers about agricultural and horticultural activities using advanced and scientific techniques. He emphasised on setting up a demonstration unit to encourage orchardists to adopt advanced techniques.

He said that farmers would be included under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission so that they could avail of the benefits of the scheme.