Negi: Nullah in Lahaul-Spiti to be channelised

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 4

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi today visited Jahalma nullah in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. He inspected the damage caused to agricultural land due to landslides in the area. He interacted with representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and affected villagers and listened to their problems.

He said to protect land of farmers in the region, Rs 23 crore would be spent on channelisation on both sides of the Jahalma nullah. A DPR had been prepared for the purpose. As soon as it was approved, the work of channelisation would start. The minister said the state government had given immediate relief to the farmers, whose agricultural land and crops were damaged due to flash floods or landslides.

He directed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to ensure irrigation facility to the farmers through the lift irrigation pump scheme as long as kuhls (irrigation schemes) were damaged. As much as Rs 15 lakh had been approved for the restoration of five damaged ‘kuhls’ at Jahalma, Goharma, Junda, Haling and Fuda, the minister said.

He inspected the Thirot Power project and under-construction Thirot Senior Secondary School building.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi