Negi: Shiva project will promote horticulture in seven districts

Mandi, June 15
Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi today inspected hydroponics polyhouse and tissue culture lab at Ehju village and aeroponics polyhouse at Chauntra under Jogindernagar Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He also visited the Revenue Training Institute located at Jogindernagar.
On this occasion, Negi said that hydroponics polyhouse at Ehju village was being operated by young people. There were possibilities to move forward in modern agriculture and horticulture sectors through hydroponics.
“HP Shiva Project has been started to promote horticulture in seven districts of the state. A memorandum of understanding worth Rs 1,300 crore has been signed with the Asian Development Bank under the HP Shiva project,” he added.
The minister called upon farmers to join the HP Shiva project. He said that under this project, not only fruitful plants will be planted in their waste land, but new sources of income will also be created. He said that Chauntra block of Jogindernagar Assembly constituency had also been included under the HP Shiva project.
