Neha brings Guilt pleasure to Sirmaur as debut beckons

Nahan, March 28

Hailing from the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district, 22-year-old Neha Sharma is all set to enter the film industry with her debut film ‘Guilt-3’. While actors Namit Khanna and Sara Khan play pivotal roles in the film, Neha portrays the character of Ahana. Her passion for acting, nurtured since her school days, has propelled this talented Himachali girl from rural roots to the bustling streets of Bollywood.

In a recent conversation, Neha Sharma said she recently completed shooting for the film ‘Guilt-3’ in Pune. She shared in the OTT platform Shemaroo Entertainment film, actors Namit Khanna and Sara Khan play the lead roles, while she takes on the second lead as Ahana.

The film is slated for release in the next two months, although the exact date is yet to be finalised.

Before the film, Neha had worked in a Bollywood song ‘Jindagi Mein’ with Sunny Singh and Nikita Dutta. She has worked in music albums like ‘Mehendi Sade Naam Di’ with Kanika Maan and Raghav Sachar. Neha has also worked in several Dogri songs, including ‘Rishte Di Doriya’, besides various Himachali songs.

During her journey in the showbiz, Neha got the opportunity to work with many Bollywood actors, which not only provided her valuable learning experience but also helped enhance her acting skills. Neha said discussions were underway for several other music album projects.

Neha credits Bollywood directors Rahat Shah Kazmi and Tarique Khan for supporting her the most in the film industry.

They motivated her by explaining the nuances of the industry. She has already worked on five projects with them.

Neha said her mother Asha Sharma runs a clothing store in Haripurdhar, while her father Layak Ram Sharma was previously employed in the state’s Jal Shakti Department, but he no longer lives with them. She has five sisters, with the eldest Ronika Sharma serving as a staff nurse at the Paonta Sahib Civil Hospital. Neha dreams of making a mark in the film industry and is relentlessly working towards it.

Hailing from remote Biyong village of Haripurdhar in the trans-Giri area, Neha studied till Class VII in a village school and completed her schooling from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nahan, in 2014.

Neha began participating in school-level programmes from Class VIII. In 2019, she was the first runner-up in the Miss Sirmaur beauty pageant at Sirmaur Festival.

