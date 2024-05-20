 ‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’ : The Tribune India

  'Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it'
The Tribune interview

'Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it'

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut.



One would think actor Kangana Ranaut’s plunge into politics was imminent, but the Bollywood “Queen” has sprung a surprise by stating she is feeling quite lost at the moment.

Even as her candid utterances in the past have come to haunt her, the actual grind of politics is far different from what she has portrayed in films like Thalaivii, the biopic on Jayalaithaa. The contest in Mandi is hogging media attention, not just in Himachal but nationally, with the ‘Mandi ki beti’, as she likes to call herself, locked in a keen contest against Congress candidate Vikramaditya, the scion of the erstwhile Rampur royal family. Amidst scepticism about her being a 24X7 politician, she assures she is here to stay, irrespective of the outcome of the poll. In conversation with Dipender Manta, she shares her views on various issue.

Despite being well established in the film industry, why join politics?

At the moment, I am feeling quite lost in politics. It is like making a movie, which is a creative and gratifying work. The most difficult and tiring work is the marketing. The satisfaction comes when the film succeeds. The same situation applies in politics. As part of campaigning, I am travelling 400 km daily on potholed roads, but the real happiness and contentment will come when I will bring about a change in the life of people, especially economic progress.

It is true that as an artiste I have done well in the film industry and was also awarded the Padma Shri. I wanted to serve the people of my state and the BJP gave me this opportunity.

People are apprehensive if you are elected, you will not devote much time owing to your acting commitments.

I want to make it clear that if people elect me, I will work wholeheartedly for their upliftment and development of this constituency. These apprehensions are being created against me by the opposition party, which has an adverse mindset against women joining politics.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu termed Jai Ram Thakur a flop director and said you were here for two months for film shooting. What are your comments?

The CM’s statement is condemnable, reflecting the mindset of the Congress against women. Congress leaders do not want women to progress in any field. One family has represented this parliamentary constituency for a long time. Now when a daughter from a ‘common’ family has come into the political arena, Congress leaders are using derogatory remarks against me.

You are critical of the Gandhi family, and you and went to the extent of stating that Independence was achieved by India after 2014. What is the basis of such remarks?

Ask any patriotic person, there will definitely be anger against the Gandhi family. The Congress has ruled this country for almost 60 years and this family has exploited people. First PM Jawaharlal Nehru was himself a defeated person who was ready to give up Assam. You know, openly he had given away Assam. Unhone announcement bhi kar di thi ki Assam hamare bus mein nahin raha. Is tarhe ke PM the voh.... Assam nahin jana chahata tha... Assam ke log keh rahe the Bharat ka koi to adhikari aage aye unke liye.

Then his daughter, Indira Gandhi, became Prime Minister… she imposed the Emergency, converting the country into an open prison. Then you had Sanjay Gandhi, who dreamt of being the PM, and forced sterilisation on people. Next, Sonia Gandhi entered politics. During the UPA regime, when Sonia Gandhi was the UPA chairperson, several scams took place in the country. Now despite repeated rejection by the public, Rahul Gandhi is being launched and relaunched.

Regarding my remarks about India becoming Independent after 2014, it was not meant to insult freedom fighters, whom I respect. What I meant was that freedom fighters like Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar and others, buried in the pages of history, got due recognition and honour after 2014. Is it only the Gandhi family which has sacrificed for the country? It is after 2014 that we got freedom of speech, thought and Sanatan, which was not there earlier.

The Congress has been targeting you over your controversial statements. What is your take?

The Congress is anti-women, uses derogatory language against them, talks about their attire, points a finger at their character, especially whenever any woman enters politics. The Congress should learn to respect women and accept their growth in society.

What is your vision for the Mandi parliamentary constituency?

The development projects which have not been taken up would be executed. The focus will be on having an airport in Mandi, completing the Shiv Dham project and setting up a medical university and a film city, besides improving the road and railway infrastructure.

