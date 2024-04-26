Neither my daughter nor I will contest Lok Sabha poll: Himachal Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today categorically said neither he nor his daughter would contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Hamirpur seat, considering their personal tragedy in the family.

Agnihotri, while talking to mediapersons here, said “I am at such a stage of my political career that nobody can force me to contest any election. Moreover, I have always done politics on my own terms.” He admitted that the party high command had offered his daughter Ashta Agnihotri ticket to contest from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat and also the Gagret Assembly byelection in Una.”

“Neither I, nor my daughter is keen to contest the election this time. Politics and contesting elections is not everything. Recently, I lost my wife and the family is still trying to come to terms with the reality,” he said.

The Deputy CM said it was for this reason that his daughter has declined to contest. The Congress has still not finalised its candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat and speculation about the name of Agnihotri or his daughter being under consideration have been doing the rounds.

Agnihotri took exception to rumours about his name being floated and said any survey in the past 20 years for finding a formidable candidate had always placed him at number one. “I am not concerned who is hatching a conspiracy to keep my name afloat. However, I am grateful to the Congress high command for considering my daughter’s candidature which we could have considered if all was well on the family front,” he added.

Astha had earlier issued a statement that she had declined the offer to contest as she was not in that frame of mind, considering her mother’s demise.

