NEP 2020 has shortcomings, oppose its implementation: Former DU Dean

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 29

A state-level convention under the campaign Shiksha Bachao-Desh Bachao led by the Himachal Gyan and Vigyan Samiti to discuss the merits and demerits of the New Education Policy-2020 was held in Mandi yesterday. Dr Anita Rampal, former Dean of Delhi University and member of the national committee of the Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, inaugurated this event.

Addressing the audience, Dr Rampal said the NEP 2020 had shortcomings. So its implementation should be opposed vigorously. She said the right to education was a constitutional right. But the NEP would deprive students of this right. In the old policy, everyone was given equal opportunity for education.

“This policy has been implemented without discussion in Parliament and through the back door during the Covid period. So far, the state governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have decided not to implement this policy. I hope that the Himachal Government will also take a stand regarding it,” she remarked.

Dr Rampal said the Central Government was heading towards privatisation and commercialisation of education through implementation of the NEP across the country, which would directly deprive the poor children to get education.

Vazir Singh of the Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti said due to the NEP 2020, school education and teachers were going to be badly affected. So there was a need to launch a massive movement against it. He said history and science were being distorted in the courses.

