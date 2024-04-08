NEP implementation won’t bear fruit without infra: Teachers’ body

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 7

President of the Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) Dr BK Saklani and other officials, while expressing their apprehensions regarding the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) from the coming academic session by the state government, said the announcement had been made without taking the college teachers into confidence. It will have an adverse effect on the education system of the state and the future generations.

They said the state govt had taken the decision in a hury without making necessary changes in the basic structure of educational institutions as per the requirement of the NEP, to get funds from the Union Government.

Dr Saklani, president of the HGCTA, said: “Our association believes that there is still a huge lack of infrastructure in the colleges of the state. Till now, about 600 posts of professor and 40 posts of college principal are lying vacant. On the other hand, there is a severe shortage of necessary buildings and other basic modern facilities in educational institutions. Whereas once the new education policy is implemented, there is a great need for more teachers, non-teaching staff, building expansion and expansion of other basic modern facilities.”

“The government’s efforts in this area are not only inadequate but negligible. Looking at this, it seems that the government only wants to get funds from the Central Government. In this context, till now neither the curriculum nor related text books have been made available by the universities of the state nor has proper training been provided to the professors,” she stated.

“The result of implementing the NEP without the necessary training, curriculum, textbooks and infrastructure will be exactly the same as the previously implemented RUSA policy,” said Dr Saklani.

