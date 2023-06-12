NEP may deprive many of education: Former DU dean

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 11

A two-day seminar was organised by the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti in the district on the challenges for education in India.

A former dean of Delhi University and an executive member of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Anita Rampal, said, “Children are not dropping out of school. They are being pushed out of school. If the New Education Policy (NEP) is implemented in the country, a large section will be deprived of education.”

Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti national president C Ramakrishnan said, “Even today, eight crore children do not have access to education.”