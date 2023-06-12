NEP may deprive many of education: Former DU dean

Mandi, June 11
A two-day seminar was organised by the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti in the district on the challenges for education in India.
A former dean of Delhi University and an executive member of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Anita Rampal, said, “Children are not dropping out of school. They are being pushed out of school. If the New Education Policy (NEP) is implemented in the country, a large section will be deprived of education.”
Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti national president C Ramakrishnan said, “Even today, eight crore children do not have access to education.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters
IMD has given a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast...
Wedding bus crashes in Australia; 10 dead
The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...
Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation
A divorce case is going on between the two
Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'
Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...