Nepalese gets life term for killing brother

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 1

A murder accused, identified as Tek Chand of Rolpa district in Nepal, has been awarded life imprisonment for killing his younger brother Ganesh Gurang in March 2020.

Gaurav Mahajan, District and Sessions Judge, pronounced the sentence of life term and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Tek Chand under Section 302 of the IPC. He also pronounced additional rigorous imprisonment of five years and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 201 of the IPC. The convict will undergo additional imprisonment if he fails to pay the penal amount.

Tek Chand had killed his younger brother with a sharp-edged object and buried the body stuffed in a jute bag. Their father Jung Bahadur had reported the matter to the police on March 23, 2020. The police recovered the body and arrested Tek Chand.

Anuj Sharma, Deputy District Attorney, pleaded the case that led to Tek Chand’s conviction.