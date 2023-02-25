Neri college to boost avocado cultivation

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 24

College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, near here, is poised to promote the cultivation of avocado in lower reaches of the state.

The institute has been doing research on the success rate of the fruit for the past five years. The college has not only successfully produced the fruit on campus, but also developed a nursery of the exotic fruit. Scientists of the institute have distributed over 700 saplings of avocado to farmers in the region for field trial this year.

Avocado was introduced in India in 20th century and is currently priced at an average cost of Rs 1,000 per kg. Once successful in field trial, it can become a major cash crop for the state farmers.

College Dean Dr Som Dev Sharma says avocado can be another cash crop for farmers in the state like apple, pomegranate and persimmon. “The climate of lower reaches of the state between altitudes of 500 and 900 meter above the mean sea level is fit for cultivating the fruit,” he added.