Neri forestry college wins entomology quiz

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 4

The Entomology Club of the Department of Entomology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, organised a quiz competition for students today.

Seven teams, comprising four members each, took part in the quiz on entomology. The quiz consisted of four rounds — general, spelling bee, identification and rapid fire — and one team was eliminated after each round. Teams from the College of Horticulture (main campus, Nauni), College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri and Thunag took part in the competition.

The Team Orthoptera (Muskan, Nikhil Kumar, Abhinandan Goswami and Rohit Sharma) from the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, emerged the winner. The second and third positions were bagged by teams from the Nauni campus. The Coleoptera team (Aryan Bhandari, Anchal, Kanishka and Swadha Sood) bagged the second prize while the team Diptera (Simran Sharma, Mehak Manta, Chetna and Diksha Khanna) stood third.

