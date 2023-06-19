New-age courses in technical institutions from August: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

A slew of new-age courses will be introduced in various technical institutions of the state from the next academic session in August this year, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of technical institutions, said that Government Hydro Engineering College, Bilaspur, would offer B. Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) course with specialisation in artificial intelligence and data science. “The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the HPTU have approved the course,” said Sukhu. Additionally, government polytechnic institutions at Rohru and Chamba would offer specialised courses in computer engineering and Internet of things and mechatronics engineering, respectively, he added. The AICTE and the HP Takniki Shiksha Board, Dharamsala, have also approved these courses.

The Chief Minister said that in line with the demands of the industry, other courses would also be introduced in 17 industrial training institutes of the state. “The courses to be introduced include mechanic (electric vehicle), technician (mechatronics), fibre to home technician, solar technician (electric), Internet of things technician and maintenance mechanic (chemical plant). Such diverse offerings cater to a wide array of technological sectors and enable students to develop specialised skills,” he added.

Sukhu also stressed the need for practical training and asked the technical institutions to collaborate with leading companies to provide students with a real-world exposure. “By fostering such partnerships, the government aims to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry and equip students with necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers,” he said.

He said that to ensure the highest quality of education, the government would deploy qualified staff, who had undergone specialised training. “With the introduction of these new-age courses, the government endeavours to create conducive environment for technological advancements and open up abundant employment opportunities for the state’s youth,” he added.

Specialisation in AI, data science