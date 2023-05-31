New bailey bridge opens in Sirmaur

Solan, May 30
Over a month after the old bridge collapsed at Dhanoi village on the Dadahu-Sangrah-Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district, a new 110-ft bailey bridge has been thrown open to the public.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh dedicated the bridge to the public last evening.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, the bridge can withstand up to 25-tonne load. The old bridge had collapsed on April 24 after an overloaded truck had crossed it. The staff of the PWD had begun the process to launch this steel bridge days later.
A temporary 600-m road had been constructed through the riverbed to facilitate movement of vehicles after the collapse of the bridge as it was a vital link to the Sangrah rural area in the Renukaji Assembly segment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...