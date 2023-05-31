New bailey bridge opens in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 30

Over a month after the old bridge collapsed at Dhanoi village on the Dadahu-Sangrah-Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district, a new 110-ft bailey bridge has been thrown open to the public.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh dedicated the bridge to the public last evening.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, the bridge can withstand up to 25-tonne load. The old bridge had collapsed on April 24 after an overloaded truck had crossed it. The staff of the PWD had begun the process to launch this steel bridge days later.

A temporary 600-m road had been constructed through the riverbed to facilitate movement of vehicles after the collapse of the bridge as it was a vital link to the Sangrah rural area in the Renukaji Assembly segment.