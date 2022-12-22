New buses to be started for schoolkids in Haroli: Dy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, December 21

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that new bus services for schoolchildren would be started in various areas of the Haroli Assembly constituency, besides launching long distance buses on inter-state routes. He added that all efforts would be made to strengthen health, road, educational and transport sectors to facilitate the people of Haroli.

Agnihotri, while addressing a gathering at Government Senior Secondary School, Saloh, said that development, welfare and service to the poor were the top priorities of the state government. He added that priority would also be given to the development of infrastructure and basic facilities in all educational institutions in the Haroli constituency.

He said that the academic session of Government College at Khad in Haroli subdivision of Una district would begin on the first day of the coming calendar year. He inspected the new building of the college and directed the officials concerned to complete its civil and electrical works at the earliest.

He later visited the site of a bridge to be constructed on the Swan river between Pandoga and Tiuri, besides inspecting Government Senior Secondary School at Saloh. He also visited the proposed construction site of a government college at Haroli and Government Senior Secondary School at Lalari before inspecting accident-prone sites on the Tahliwal to Jaijon via Polian road.

He said that Government Senior Secondary School at Saloh would soon be developed as the first smart school of the state and smart classrooms, an e-library and other facilities would be provided there.

He said that the ‘Sur-Tarang’ programme for schoolchildren and the annual Haroli festival, which were not organised in the past five years, would be resumed. He added that a skill development centre built at a cost of Rs 26 crore by the Virbhadra Singh government at Palkwah village would be made functional.