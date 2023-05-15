New CBI Director Sood hails from Kangra district

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 14

A 1986-batch IPS officer Parveen Sood, who was appointed the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Government of India today, hails from Garli Pragpur in Kangra district. Most of his relatives still live in Pragpur.

Parveen’s uncle Brij Mohan Sood, an LIC adviser in Pragpur, while talking to The Tribune, said it was creditworthy not only for Kangra district but entire Himachal Pradesh that a son of the soil would head the premier investigation agency of the country.

Sood said Parveen was a brilliant student from the beginning. He was born in Pragpur. Later, his father got a job in Delhi and the family also shifted from Pragpur to Delhi.

Parveen completed his higher studies at different institutions in Delhi. Later, he qualified for the Indian Civil Services examination and got into the Karnataka cadre.

Parveen said he regularly visits Pragpur and had kept his roots alive. His wife is closely related to the famous Butail family of (Sungal) Palampur.

Earlier, late IPS officer Ashwani Kumar, who hailed from Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh, also served as the CBI Director. Prior to taking over as ther CBI Director he was the state Director General of Police.