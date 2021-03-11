New combat uniform for Army designed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 18

The Army has designed a new digital pattern camouflage combat uniform which is lighter, stronger and suitable for all terrain, a spokesperson for the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) said here today.

The disruptive pattern dress has a mix of colours with earthen shades and olive green which has been designed keeping the security concerns of military establishments in mind.

The spokesperson said the Army had applied to the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks and the Intellectual Property Rights. The newly introduced combat uniform would be available through the Central Procurement and Canteen Stores Department.

The Army planned to take stern legal action against dealers found selling unauthorisedly similar-looking uniform and fabric, keeping security concerns in mind. Also, instructions had been issued to Army personnel, prohibiting them to buy the new uniform from unauthorised vendors, he added.