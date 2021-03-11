New firm starts lab services in Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 30

Pune-based Krsnaa Diagnostics has started taking samples for tests in the Regional Hospital, Kullu, today. Earlier, SRL was providing the test facility but the company had stopped services from May 21 due to which the patients had to spend hefty amounts to get the tests done from private laboratories.

The new company has prepared the infrastructure of the lab. However, the samples will be sent to Mohali for examination and the patients will have to wait for 24 hours for the report.

Kullu Regional Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Naresh Chand said efforts were on to provide better health facilities to the patients. There had been a problem due to the termination of the contract of SRL, but the test facility continued in the government lab of the hospital.