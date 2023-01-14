New freight rates to be decided on 30,000 km criteria

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan,January 13

The new freight rates for truckers, which transport cement and clinker from Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), Darlaghat, and ACC Limited, Barmana, will be calculated on the base of 30,000 km.

The decision was taken after the subcommittee, constituted by the state government, rejected the proposal of Adani Group management to keep 50,000 km as the base for calculating the freight rate. The sub-committee is holding talks with the Adani Group management and transporters societies after the two cement plants were shut on December 15.

After the logistics head of the Adani Group presented his proposal, the officials pointed that each truck covered a distance of 21,000 km to 24,000 km per year. Finally, 30,000 km was decided to be the base for new rates.

The Adani Group has decided to reduce the freight rate to Rs 6 per ton per km (PTPK) as against the prevailing rate of Rs 10.58 PTPK and Rs 11.41 PTPK at ACL and ACC plants, respectively.

The other appeal of Adani Group, regarding the number of trucks, was also not considered by the sub-committee. The Adani Group said the number of trucks were more than required at both the plants. The officials told the management that they should had taken such issues into consideration when they purchased the plants last year. There are 2,979 trucks at ACL, Darlaghat, and about 3,500 at ACC, Barmana.

As many as 11 components are being taken into account while working out new freight rate by Himachal Consultancy Organisation, engaged by the state government.

Truckers are demanding to include current rates of insurance, depreciation value of various components and other costs while deciding the freight rate.

“The truckers that operate multi-axle trucks have also proposed a 5 per cent discount on rate, which will be decided. Around 70 per cent work is being carried out by the multi-axle trucks,” Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of a transport society, said.

#gautam adani