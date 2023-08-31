New garbage treatment plant at Aima made fully operational

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 30

The Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) has finally set up a new garbage treatment plant at Aima for the scientific handling of waste generated in its 15 wards. All seven machines have been made operational.

MC Commissioner Ashish Sharma said the Palampur MC had installed three organic waste converters having a capacity to treat 1,700 kg waste daily. Likewise, a shredder that can treat over 1,000 kg garbage per hour is also operational.

He said, “The civic body would be able to set right the entire garbage treatment and disposal system in the next two months. Once all composters, organic waste converters and shredder plants start functioning at full capacity, the MC will be able to save lakhs of rupees being spent on waste disposal. Another machine to clear the legacy waste with a 10,000 metric tonne capacity is in transit. That will further strengthen the garbage disposal efforts of the corporation.”

The Commissioner said around 10 tonne garbage was generated in the Palampur MC area daily. With the help of composters, the civic body is preparing compost from wet waste which is being supplied to the Forest Department. The MC will later sell it to farmers, he said.

Dry waste, including plastic, paper, cardboard, etc., is cut into pieces with the help of the shredder. It is being sent to cement factories regularly, the Commissioner added. In the past three months, over 20,000 kg plastic waste has been sent to the cement factories.

Sharma said with the help of local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, the government released liberal funds and the MC was able to purchase necessary machinery worth over Rs 2 crore over the past three months to handle garbage.

#Palampur