New high, 140 bikers for MTB Shimla rally from tomorrow

Shimla, May 8

Mountain bikers, numbering140, from 45 cities and towns of India and five countries will participate in the 11th Firefox MTB Himalaya Shimla.

The race will kick off from Shimla on May 10 and also culminate here on May 12. The event will be organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), with Firefox being the sponsor.

HASTPA has also roped in Magucho, a company founded by actress Gul Panag which promotes cycling. The riders will cover a distance of 130 km on jeep roads, single tracks and forest climbs. “The race will take the riders through some of the most pristine parts of the Shivalik mountains,” said HASTPA president Mohit Sood at a press conference here today.

Sood further said that the race this year would be held on a new route, with a new format. “It will be held in a Cross Country Marathon and Cross country Olympic style, and will go through unchartered terrains. The race will pass through forest trails of the Kufri Wildlife sanctuary and the Chail wildlife sanctuary and the pristine forests of Mashobra,” he said.

This year’s event, said Sood, would see the highest participation with 140 riders from 45 cities across the country. The race will be held in seven categories - Under 16 Boys, Under 19 Boys; Elite Men, Masters men, Grand Masters men; Women Elite and Women Masters. “We are very excited to bring curated rides to cities across the country and make cycling accessible to all. Magucho stands for helping people in making good choices that are affordable, sustainable and healthy,” said Panag.

The Firefox Bikes CEO said the company was committed to promoting cycling and mountain biking in India.

