New initiatives commissioned in cooperative sector

Shimla, October 16

The Department of Cooperation has commissioned various new initiatives for Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the state. About 40 new schemes in the cooperative sector have been initiated in collaboration with the Ministry of Cooperation. These schemes were aimed at revolutionising the cooperative sector in the state, said C Paulrasu, Secretary (Cooperation), here yesterday.

Paulrasu said, “These schemes aim at amending the overall structure of cooperative societies, right from their bylaws to business diversification. Major initiatives include primary agricultural credit societies as Jan Aushadhi Kendras, wherein generic medicines will be made available to the rural population at cheap rates. Almost 50 PACS have applied to get Jan Aushadhi Kendra in the state.”

“Under a common service centre scheme, the cooperative societies will operate Lok Mitra Kendras to help rural population in getting various certificates at their doorstep. Services such as tele-law and tele-medicine are also available through PACS,” Paulrasu pointed out.

Recently, LPG and petrol pump retail licenses were also opened for PACS. A society from Palampur had applied under that scheme and many more were expected to file applications over the next 10 days, he said.

Model bylaws had also been adopted by majority of the societies. The department is also working to computerise the day-to-day affairs of PACS as soon as possible.

