Shimla: New-look Ridge by June-end

Navneet Rathore
Shimla, April 15
The Public Works Department (PWD) will complete the work to restore the sinking part of the historic Ridge here by June-end.
The restoration work, costing Rs 67 crore, was started in 2022 under the Shimla Smart City Mission.
Under the project, a 70-metre long and 10-metre wide structure was to be raised to save the sinking part of the Ridge that had developed cracks several years ago. Due to this, the area opposite the Gaiety Theatre had started to sink.
The PWD has so far installed three slabs, while the last one is being inserted and the work will be completed by June-end.
With the availability of extra space after the structure is complete, the Shimla Municipal Corporation will set up benches for people.
PWD Executive Engineer Praveen K. Verma said 90 per cent of the restoration work was complete.
He said only beautification work of the terrace was remaining which would be completed by June.
To check the sinking of the Ridge, the MC, in 2019, had asked engineering experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, to come up with a solution.
After conducting a geotechnical study of the sinking portion, the IIT team had submitted the report to the PWD.
