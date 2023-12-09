New machines to be functional at IGMC in a week

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 8

A new CT scan machine and a digital X-ray machine will be made functional at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital within a week. Stating this here today after a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of the IGMC and Kamala Nehru Hospital, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said one of the labs at the hospital would be developed into a modular lab and would be set up in the new OPD block.

He said the case of RKS employees, who are not getting regular pay scale despite completing eight-year service, would be sent to the government for appropriate action.

The minister said approval had been granted to hire 15 staff nurses to run nine special wards in the new OPD buildings. The hospital had not been able to make these wards functional due to the shortage of staff nurses even though there is a huge demand for special wards.

