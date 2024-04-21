New NSG chief Prabhat has Manali connection

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 20

Nalin Prabhat, an IPS officer hailing from Manali, has been appointed Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG). He will take charge on Monday. He will remain on the post till 2028.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur also congratulated Prabhat on being appointed Director General of NSG. Gaur said that Prabhat had brought glory to Manali and Himachal by attaining the top post of the NSG. The people of Manali and Himachal have congratulated Prabhat on his appointment on a prestigious post.

