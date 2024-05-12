New nurses pledge to walk path shown by Florence Nightingale

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 11

An oath-taking ceremony was held at Sai Sanjeevani Hospital and College of Nursing here today. Students of all batches participated in the event. The students were administered oath to commit themselves to the welfare of patients, and the community at large, with compassion and empathy.

All students lighted candles in the name of Florence Nightingale, renowned social reformer and the founder of modern nursing. The students submitted their commitment to the profession to serve the ailing.

Many nursing students of the institute hail from rural communities and, after the completion of their course, find placement in various urban and rural hospitals.

The oath-taking ceremony formally inducted them into the profession of nursing.

During the ceremony, the newly inducted nurses staged a play titled “Our profession, our commitment”. The play highlighted the commitment and compassion shown by nurses towards their patients.

Hospital director Dr Sanjay Aggarwal complimented the students for the social service activities undertaken by them such as visiting slums, a leprosy home and orphanages. The skill development centre of the institute helps 30 women each year with placements after providing them training in vocational activities and computers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan