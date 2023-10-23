New rail line approved from Una to Kunna

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 22

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that two projects - a greenfield project of a new rail line from Una to Kunna (40 km) and construction of Bijni to Mandi section of NH-20 including construction of twin tube tunnel of 3.5 km of Pathankot -Mandi on hybrid annuity model – have been approved for Himachal Pradesh.

While reviewing the progress made by the state on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan here yesterday, Dawra discussed with Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena the measures to promote wider adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) and State Master Plan (SMP) for holistic planning, promoting multimodal logistics connectivity to improve both Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business in the State.

She said the state should plan all the infrastructure projects through the PMGS portal and maximum projects could be discussed through monthly Network Planning Group (NPG) meetings in the state.

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Director of Industries, appraised her about the initiatives taken by the state on the implementation PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and highlighted achievements made by the state, such as mapping of 24 layers, planning of Unity Mall at Dharamshala through the PM GatiShakti Portal and using area approach methodology for the Bulk Drug Park in Una.

#Mandi #Shimla #Una