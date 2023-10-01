New recruitment body notified, to replace disbanded HPSSC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

The state government today notified the setting up of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to replace the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur.

The Congress government had disbanded the HPSSC following the leak of the examination paper for the recruitment of police constables and some other papers. The Cabinet at its last meeting on September 14 given the go-ahead for setting up the new recruitment body for making appointments to Group C services in various departments on the basis of the recommendations of the Sanan committee constituted specifically for the purpose.

To be headquartered at Hamirpur The notification about the composition of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog as regards its chairman, members, staff, budget and financial powers will be issued separately

Its headquarters will be at Hamirpur and it will function under the administrative control of the Personnel Department

The aayog will not make appointments to posts in the Himachal High Court, Vidhan Sabha, HP Public Service Commission, of surveyors in the Public Works Department and JBT teachers, who are appointed batch-wise on merit

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the paper leak case had arrested 65 persons and registered an FIR but no action had been taken against any senior official responsible for setting the paper and conducting the exam. “A probe was conducted into 25 categories of recruitment made during the previous BJP government. While investigation was closed in six categories the probe into the remaining 19 categories was underway, as there were allegations of gross irregularities in the recruitment process,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said in the Vidhan Sabha.

The primary objective of setting up the Aayog is to ensure a robust recruitment process that is transparent so that impartial merit-based selections with minimum human interference and through computer-based exams could be undertaken.

