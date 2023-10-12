New SOP unveiled to curb drug trafficking

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

The state government last evening unveiled a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for preventing illegal trafficking of drugs under the NDPS Act.

A press statement of the government said a large number of suspects in NDPS cases got acquitted due to non-compliance of the mandatory provisions. The new SOP would serve as a guide for police officials dealing with such cases to achieve the desired objectives effectively. The SOP provided a detailed process as regards initiating and executing detention orders, besides confiscating the unlawfully acquired assets.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said, “Illicit drugs posed a threat and created a sense of insecurity in society, besides undermining the faith of people in law enforcement agencies. To generate faith in the administration of justice, the government has accorded priority to combating drug menace effectively. A special force to check drug-related crimes and an advisory board have been set up to provide guidance.”

