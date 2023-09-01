New technical courses priority: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was according top priority to introducing new-age courses in technical institutions to help enhance the employability skills of the youth.

Industries will get trained manpower By introducing new value added courses, the government intends to improve the quality of technical education and make it job-oriented. With new technical courses, the industries will get trained manpower within the state while the youth will get the opportunity to serve in other states as well. —Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

He said, “The newly introduced B.Tech Programme in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) has attracted a large number of students to Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla in Bilaspur, where it was introduced for the first time in the academic session 2023-24 and all 76 seats were filled on merit.”

Sukhu said that the emerging digital and modern technology was offering ample job opportunities to the youth. He added that to cater to the demand of the industry, other new-age courses, including Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Technical Mechatronics, and Internet of Things etc, had also been introduced from the current academic session in 17 government ITIs and the admission process was underway.

