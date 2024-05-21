New timings for summer-closing schools

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

In view of the prevailing heatwave in several parts of the state, the Directorate of Higher Education has instructed the summer-closing schools to change their timings to protect students and staff from high temperatures. The Deputy Directors have been directed to change the school timings in the affected areas in respective districts. The new schools timings will be from 7:30 am to 1 pm.

However, if the Deputy Commissioner or the SDM concerned have already issued any order in this regard in their respective areas, the order issued by the Directorate of Education will not interfere with that.

Besides, the Directorate has also directed the Deputy Directors to give two additional drinking water breaks to the students to keep them hydrated during the school hours. They have been also directed to intimate the changed time table to the Directorate immediately.

As per the order issued by the Directorate, some parts of the state, especially areas in the districts of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, BBN area of Solan and Sirmaur, are reeling under severe heatwave.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla