New timings for summer-closing schools

Shimla, May 20
In view of the prevailing heatwave in several parts of the state, the Directorate of Higher Education has instructed the summer-closing schools to change their timings to protect students and staff from high temperatures. The Deputy Directors have been directed to change the school timings in the affected areas in respective districts. The new schools timings will be from 7:30 am to 1 pm.
However, if the Deputy Commissioner or the SDM concerned have already issued any order in this regard in their respective areas, the order issued by the Directorate of Education will not interfere with that.
Besides, the Directorate has also directed the Deputy Directors to give two additional drinking water breaks to the students to keep them hydrated during the school hours. They have been also directed to intimate the changed time table to the Directorate immediately.
As per the order issued by the Directorate, some parts of the state, especially areas in the districts of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, BBN area of Solan and Sirmaur, are reeling under severe heatwave.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...