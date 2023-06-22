New variety of Malabar Neem tree developed

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 21

Researchers of College of Forestry and Horticulture at Neri in Hamirpur district have developed a special variety of the Malabar Neem that can help in improving the economy of farmers in lower reaches of the state.

The scientists of the college had started research in 2017 to develop a special variety of the Malabar Neem that could be utilised in six years and fetch higher returns. The wood of the Malabar Neem is long-lasting and mite-resistant, and the new variety can be used for making plywood after six years of plantation and for making furniture after ten years. Dr Dushyant Kumar Sharma, an Assistant Professor at the college, said the variety could be cultivated at a height between 600 and 1800 metres and over 1,100 plants could be planted in a hectare. He said after six years of plantation, these 1,100 plants could fetch over Rs 15 lakh.