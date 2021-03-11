New Zealand can be partner in growth: Kiwi parliamentarian

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 2

Gaurav Sharma, a Parliamentarian of New Zealand, in an interview with The Tribune here today, said New Zealand could support more development projects in India and be a partner in its growth process. Gaurav, who hails from Galore Hadeta village in the district, was in India on a special invite from the Ministry of External Affairs for a Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi recently. It was his maiden visit to the home district after being elected to parliament of New Zealand. He was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Hamilton West in New Zealand on October 17, 2020.

Pertinently, the Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, leaders in politics, business, media and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Gaurav said in Himachal Pradesh, New Zealand was helping in research and development of high quality apple crop at Mashobra near Shimla. He said the project, funded by the World Bank, was of 130 million USD. He said New Zealand supported in the establishment of the first AIIMS in New Delhi. He said there was gap in communication and suggested that technology exchange programmes should be encouraged between two nations.

On relaxation in immigration to New Zealand for Indians, the MP said entrance to the country was totally blocked till October.

He said New Zealand had opened residency to 1.60 lakh people and most of them could be Indians.

