New Zealand cricket team meets Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

The cricket team of New Zealand met the Tibetan spiritual head, the Dalai Lama, at his residence in McLeodganj on Tuesday

Talking to reporters later, New Zealand cricketer Kane Willamson said it was a delight to meet the spiritual leader

The team is in Dharamsala for a match with Australia to be played at the international cricket stadium on October 28

Some members of the team have expressed interest in trekking in the Dhauladhars and they are likely to go out on Wednesday

