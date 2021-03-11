Newborn found dead, dumped in toilet of Mandi hospital

Dipender Manta
Mandi, May 2
A newborn was found dead, dumped in the toilet of the zonal hospital in this district on Monday morning.
According to official sources, while cleaning the hospital premises, the sweepers noticed the body dumped in a bucket.
They sounded the hospital authorities, who called the police.
It is suspected that someone had dumped the body in the toilet at night, said a police officer.
The police are trying to retrieve the CCTV footage from the area.
