Newborn's body found dumped in garbage

Tribune News Service

Kullu: The body of a newborn girl was found dumped in garbage in the Hanumani Bagh area of the town on Sunday. Sanitation workers of the local civic body spotted the body and informed the police. The police reached the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem. Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said the police were investigating the case and strict action would be taken against those who had thrown the body in the garbage. OC

2 dead in Kinnaur mishap

Shimla: Two persons died while two were injured as the car in which they were travelling fell into a ditch at Nichar in Kinnaur district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Amar Singh (47) and Mehbir (58) of Rokcharang village. Locals rescued the injured and took them to the hospital. After initial treatment, they were referred to the Khaneri Hospital at Rampur. TNS

Woman held with heroin

Mandi: The police arrested a woman with 20.43 grams of heroin during checking at Manali in Kullu district on Friday. The police stopped Anjali Meghbanshi, a native of Rajasthan, for checking near the Volvo bus stand at Manali and seized the contraband from her possession. A case has been registered against her under the NDPS Act.