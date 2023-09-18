Newly constructed roads in McLeodganj damaged

The newly constructed roads in McLeodganj have been damaged just a month after these were thrown open for traffic. The roads were constructed under the Dharamsala Smart City Project. The traffic in McLeodganj remained disrupted for months due to the construction work on these streets. It is shocking that the roads that were constructed using public money amounting to crores of rupees could not survive even one monsoon season. Vikas Thakur, Dharamsala

Kangra-Ranital highway filled with potholes

Following the heavy rains, the Kangra-Ranital National Highway is filled with potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters. The department concerned should get the potholes filled at the earliest. Due to the four-laning of the road, various stretches of it are in a poor condition. There should be proper alternative routes for the diversion of the traffic. Ranjeet Chaudhary, Kangra

Repair defunct streetlights in city

Streetlights in many areas of the city have been lying defunct for a long time, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians in the evening hours. The passers-by are vulnerable to thefts and snatching during at this time of the day. The authorities concerned should either get the streetlights repaired or replaced. Surbhi Goyal, Shimla

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj