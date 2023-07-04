Newlywed woman dies of snakebite

UNA, JULY 3
A 22-year-old woman today died of a snakebite. A resident of Muchali village in Bangana sub division, Kanchan Devi was married two months ago. According to police sources, on Sunday night, the victim was working in her kitchen when she was bitten by a snake.
The family members took her to the Bangana government hospital from where she was referred to Una district hospital. After her condition deteriorated, she was further referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
However, the family members took Kanchan to a hospital in Hoshiarpur, which deals in snakebite cases where she died during treatment. DSP Headquarters Ajay Thakur said the body has been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.
