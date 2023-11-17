Newspapers known by truth in content: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

A newspaper or a journal gets its identity from objectivity, truth and impartiality in the news content its publishes, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here while presiding over a National Press Day function organised here today.

He said that in this era of social media, the print and electronic media had their own importance. “The media has a responsibility of covering important social events, highlighting and disseminating information related to the welfare and developmental schemes of the government and presenting to society information based on truth and facts,” he added.

Agnihotri, while speaking on the theme of the ‘role of media in the era of artificial intelligence’, said that the impact of digitalisation was clearly seen in the field of journalism, particularly in the past two decades. The role of social media in this was also continuously increasing, he added.

He said, “Various videos related to destruction caused by the natural disaster recently were circulated by people on social media. The media plays an important role in maintaining a dialogue between the government and the public,” he added.

Sanjay Awasthi, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Information and Public Relations, said that media had played an important role since Independence.

Keynote speaker Sanjeev Bariana, Associate Editor of the Tribune, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was the future of the world and it was possible to maintain objectivity with its use.

