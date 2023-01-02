NFSA beneficiaries to get free ration

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

Consumers falling in the ambit of NFSA (National Food Security Act) will get ration free of cost in the state now. A press statement issued by the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said the Central Government has extended the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to the consumers from January 1 to December, 2023.

1.8 lakh to benefit in Bilaspur Over 1.86 lakh consumers would get free ration in Bilaspur from this month, said Brijender Singh, District Controller, Food and Civil Supplies Department

Depot holders are advised to do two transactions while distributing commodities to consumers

One transaction will be done for flour and second for commodities other than wheat

It is mandatory for seller to provide the bills of both the transactions to consumers

The press note added earlier these consumers used to get wheat at Rs 2 per kg, fortified wheat at Rs 3.20 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg. The Union Government has decided to provide these food grains free of cost to the NFSA consumers. The consumers would only have to pay the cost of converting the wheat into flour for which they need to spend Rs 1.20 per kg.

The orders to this effect have already been issued to all the fair price shopkeepers through respective district food and civil supply controllers, stated the press release. For any complaint or query, consumers can contact the department’s toll free helpline number — 1967.

There are 5,155 fair price shops and 121 godowns in the state. There are 19,62,932 card holders in the state, of which 7,52,849 are registered under the NFSA.