NGO installs 2 kW solar power system at government school in Pangi valley

Chamba, April 1

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation, under its Himalayan Development Mission, has installed a 2 kW solar power system at the Government Senior Secondary School, Dharwas, in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district.

The project was launched in a bid to equip schools in remote parts of the state with facilities under the Solar Smart Classroom programme. The solar power system has been integrated with a smart screen to provide better education to the students.

Presently, 21 government senior secondary schools of the state have been included in this programme — Eight schools from Chamba, four from Solan and three each from Kullu, Lahaul and Una.

Under the project, the organisation is carrying out works related to the protection and promotion of environmental, economic, social, cultural and spiritual heritage.School principal Jai Singh Thakur expressed gratitude to the Himalayan Development Mission on behalf of the school. He said the efforts made by the Art of Living Foundation for the betterment of the school were commendable and would benefit the children in the future.

According to Sunlight community coordinator Yuva Acharya Rajkumar and Veer Singh Rana from the Himalayan Development Mission, the organisation was continuously conducting social activities. “There should be no inconvenience to the children in receiving education in schools. For this, continuous work is being done under the Himalayan Development Mission, which is benefiting children studying in various schools,” Rana said.

Art of Living media manager Manuj Sharma said the organisation actively engaged people to teach them the importance of spirituality, besides making contributions to the development of communities. Efforts were also being made to provide better education to children, he said.

