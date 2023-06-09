NGO seeks herbal medicine factory, ayurveda varsity

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 8

The Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, has demanded the opening of an Ayurveda university and a herbal medicine factory in the district.

Association’s president Om Prakash Goswami and general secretary SK Kashmiri said yesterday that they had submitted a proposal to the government for opening the facility in the region. “With the availability of rare herbs in abundance, the district is a hidden treasure of life-saving medicinal and aromatic plants. These plants can prove to be of great value not only for locals but also to the world as only a few of them are available elsewhere,” Goswami said.

He said, “The region has potential to treat various diseases.” The office-bearers claimed that the topography and climate make the district a suitable place for the facility and efforts would go a long way in preserving its biodiversity and promoting the traditional methods of medicinal practices.