NGO threatens stir over denotification of schools in Pangi

Chamba, August 27

The Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, has requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to review its recent decision denotifying schools in Pangi tribal subdivision of Chamba district.

The NGO said if the government fails to accept its request, the people of the region would resort to a protest against the decision.

Expressing resentment over the government’s decision to denotify primary and middle schools having just one or two students on their rolls, manch chairman Trilok Thakur said primary schools at Changli, Ichwas and the middle school at Kulal of Pangi tribal subdivision had been affected by this notification.

“The state government has not taken cognisance of the difficult geographical features of these areas. After the local schools are closed, the ones that are closest to the villages are not easy to reach for little children due the difficult terrain,” he said. “Due to this, the chances of children dropping out cannot be ruled out.”

He said the responsibility for the safety of the children lies with the officials who recommended the denotification without considering geographical features of the areas.

