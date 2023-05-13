NGO to install martyr's statue at native village

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 12

The Indo-Social Active Awareness Forum (INSAAF), a local NGO, today decided to instal the statute of martyr CRPF Sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar of Chachian Village near Palampur.

Sanjay was killed in a Maoist attack in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in April 2017. NGO members called on Reema Devi, the widow of the martyr, and assured her that since the government had failed to instal the statue, the NGO would generate funds to do so.

Parveen Sharma, president, NGO Insaaf, said the family had been fighting for the installation of the statue since 2017. Reema had approached former CM Jai Ram Thakur in this regard in 2020, and wrote a letter to CM Sukhvinder Sukhu in January this year, but no headway was made.

The CM had directed the Languages and Cultural Department on January 31 to release the funds to the Kangra DC. But, the order has not been implemented so far.

Amit Guleria, SDM, Palampur, said the bust had been made, but Rs 10 lakh was needed for the construction of the platform.