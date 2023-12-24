‘NGOs vital for consumer awareness’

Hamirpur, December 23
The role of Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) is important in creating consumer awareness and they should work consistently in this direction, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister, while addressing a meeting organised by Civil Supply to mark the National Consumer Protection Day here today.
He said every individual was a consumer and should stay aware and alert while purchasing. He said it was the right of consumers to get the best price, best quality and best durability of the product that they purchase.
He said he would place all demands put before him by the Hamirpur Consumer Protection Organisation (HCPO) in front of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
