NGT seeks report on sale of illegally mined soil in Baddi

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 22

Taking a serious note of illegal mining of soil at Sheetalpur in Baddi for feeding an upcoming railway project, the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an action taken report within a week from the authorities concerned.

Acting on a complaint filed by local residents, the NGT had constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of Director, Geological Wing, Department of Industries; Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB); Solan Deputy Commissioner and Divisional Forest Officer to visit the site and look into the grievances of people, besides associating them and representative of the project proponent concerned to verify the factual position. The committee has also been directed to take appropriate remedial action with the SPCB as nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

A notice has been served on Gurdayal, a resident of Kalyanpur, for allegedly indulging in the unauthorised activity.

The locals, in their complaint, alleged that illegal mining of soil was underway on Sheetalpur road where 5 to 6 excavators were engaged day and night and several tippers were regularly lifting the soil and selling it to the railway authorities. The reckless activity underway on government land had damaged the road, inconveniencing motorists and schoolchildren, besides adding to the woes of two-wheeler riders.

Mounds of soil extracted from the hill were sold to the railway contractor. The illegal activity had also led to uprooting of several trees while damaging the environment.

The residents demanded that the money earned by the erring individual should be credited into the government treasury and an inquiry should be ordered into his actions.

The locals alleged that the authorities concerned were apprised of the wrongdoing and it should be enquired that by whose permission the hill was ravaged.

