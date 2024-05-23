NGT seeks report on sale of illegally mined soil in Baddi

Ambika Sharma
Solan, May 22
Taking a serious note of illegal mining of soil at Sheetalpur in Baddi for feeding an upcoming railway project, the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an action taken report within a week from the authorities concerned.
Acting on a complaint filed by local residents, the NGT had constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of Director, Geological Wing, Department of Industries; Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB); Solan Deputy Commissioner and Divisional Forest Officer to visit the site and look into the grievances of people, besides associating them and representative of the project proponent concerned to verify the factual position. The committee has also been directed to take appropriate remedial action with the SPCB as nodal agency for coordination and compliance.
A notice has been served on Gurdayal, a resident of Kalyanpur, for allegedly indulging in the unauthorised activity.
The locals, in their complaint, alleged that illegal mining of soil was underway on Sheetalpur road where 5 to 6 excavators were engaged day and night and several tippers were regularly lifting the soil and selling it to the railway authorities. The reckless activity underway on government land had damaged the road, inconveniencing motorists and schoolchildren, besides adding to the woes of two-wheeler riders.
Mounds of soil extracted from the hill were sold to the railway contractor. The illegal activity had also led to uprooting of several trees while damaging the environment.
The residents demanded that the money earned by the erring individual should be credited into the government treasury and an inquiry should be ordered into his actions.
The locals alleged that the authorities concerned were apprised of the wrongdoing and it should be enquired that by whose permission the hill was ravaged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Baddi #Environment #Illegal Mining #National Green Tribunal NGT #Solan
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...